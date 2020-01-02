News

Pagalpanti to stream on Amazon from...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jan 2020 06:32 PM

MUMBAI: Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti was one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2019, but the movie failed to impress the audience and the critics. The movie which released on 22nd January couldn’t make a mark at the box office.

It was a multi starrer movie starring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. One of the main reasons why the movie couldn’t mark it’s presence at the Box office was because of the weak script and screenplay.

But the comedy in the movie is worth and watch, and dialogues will crack you up, for those who haven’t yet watched the movie can now watch the movie, as it will be streaming on Amazon from 17th January and the makers hope to recover their funds through the OTT platform. 

