Paloma Dhillon Gets Emotional at DONO Trailer Launch: 'A Journey of a Lifetime'

Paloma Dhillon

MUMBAI:   At the highly anticipated trailer launch of the upcoming blockbuster film DONO, Bollywood sensation Paloma Dhillon left fans and fellow actors in awe as she got unexpectedly emotional while sharing her thoughts on the film's journey. In a heartfelt moment, she revealed, "This film has been a journey of a lifetime for me."

DONO, directed by acclaimed filmmaker 
Avnish Barjatya is a gripping drama that promises to be a cinematic masterpiece. Paloma Dhillon plays the lead role alongside an ensemble cast of talented actors. The trailer, unveiled at the grand event, left the audience spellbound with its intense storytelling and breathtaking visuals.

Paloma's heartfelt emotions poured out as she expressed her gratitude to the entire team behind DONO. She said, "Every day on the set was a learning experience, and I couldn't have asked for a better team to be a part of. DONO is not just a film; it's an emotional journey for all of us."

Her words struck a chord with everyone present, showcasing the dedication and passion she poured into her character and the project as a whole. DONO is set to hit theaters next month, and anticipation for this emotional rollercoaster of a film is already soaring high.

Paloma's emotional moment at the trailer launch added an extra layer of excitement for fans eagerly waiting to witness her remarkable performance on the big screen. DONO is undoubtedly a film that promises to tug at the heartstrings and leave a lasting impact on audiences worldwide. DONO releases in theatres on 5th October.
 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 09/04/2023 - 20:12

