Pamela Chopra demise: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and other celebs reach Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s house to mourn singer-producer’s death

MUMBAI :This morning, we woke up with the sad news that Yash Chopra’s wife and Aditya Chopra’s mother Pamela Chopra has passed away. She was 74 years old and YRF took to social media to share the sad news with everyone.

They posted, “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection.”

Many Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, and others have reached Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s house to mourn singer-producer’s demise. Check out the videos of celebs coming to Chopras house below...

Pamela Chopra was Yash Chopra’s biggest support; she stood by him in thick and thin. She was also a singer and had sung songs like Khud Se Jo Vada Kiya Tha (Silsila), Main Sasural Nahi Jaaungi (Chandni), Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat (Aaina), and many more.

She had also co-produced movies like Aaina, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, and Veer-Zaara. Just a few weeks ago, a documentary titled The Romantics was released on Netflix. It was about the highs and lows of Yash Chopra and how Aditya Chopra took over after his father’s demise.

In the documentary, Pamela Chopra also spoke about YRF and her husband’s and son’s journey.

