Pamela Chopra demise: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and other celebs reach Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s house to mourn singer-producer’s death

This morning, we woke up with the sad news that Yash Chopra’s wife and Aditya Chopra’s mother Pamela Chopra has passed away. Many Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, and others have reached Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s house to mourn singer-producer’s demise.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/20/2023 - 15:53
movie_image: 
Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji

MUMBAI :This morning, we woke up with the sad news that Yash Chopra’s wife and Aditya Chopra’s mother Pamela Chopra has passed away. She was 74 years old and YRF took to social media to share the sad news with everyone.

They posted, “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection.”

Also Read:  Breaking! RIP: Yash Chopra’s wife and Aditya Chopra’s mother Pamela Chopra passes away

Many Bollywood celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, and others have reached Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s house to mourn singer-producer’s demise. Check out the videos of celebs coming to Chopras house below...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pamela Chopra was Yash Chopra’s biggest support; she stood by him in thick and thin. She was also a singer and had sung songs like Khud Se Jo Vada Kiya Tha (Silsila), Main Sasural Nahi Jaaungi (Chandni), Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat (Aaina), and many more.

She had also co-produced movies like Aaina, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, and Veer-Zaara. Just a few weeks ago, a documentary titled The Romantics was released on Netflix. It was about the highs and lows of Yash Chopra and how Aditya Chopra took over after his father’s demise.

In the documentary, Pamela Chopra also spoke about YRF and her husband’s and son’s journey.  

Also Read:  Rani Mukerji feels good content-driven films can pull audience to theatres

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    

 

Pamela Chopra Shah Rukh Khan Karan Johar Aditya Chopra Rani Mukerji Hrithik Roshan Dil To Pagal Hai Mohabbatein Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/20/2023 - 15:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Pakhi enters the Kapadia Mansion to keep an eye on Barkha
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Katha Ankahee: Really! Mr Garewal worried about Katha and Viaan’s bonding
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatni: Trouble! Kavya gains consciousness and tries to stop the wedding!
MUMBAI :Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharam Patni, starring Fahmaan...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Virat takes Savi’s help to get to Sai
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:Aww! A drunk Abhimanyu and Abhinav dance together
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Pamela Chopra demise: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and other celebs reach Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s house to mourn singer-producer’s death
MUMBAI :This morning, we woke up with the sad news that Yash Chopra’s wife and Aditya Chopra’s mother Pamela Chopra has...
Recent Stories
Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji
Pamela Chopra demise: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and other celebs reach Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s house to mourn singer-producer’s death
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vardhan Puri
Vardhan Puri reveals how he manifested his next with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri!
Adipurush
WOW! Updated version of Prabhas starrer Adipurush teaser grabs fans' attention; they feel the VFX is better this time
Nandani Tiwary
Sexy! Here are the times actress Nandani Tiwary raised temperature with her hotness
Gul Panag
Exclusive! Gul Panag roped in for movie titled Aloo Bhujia
Nysa Devgan
Hot! Nysa Devgan turns 20, a look at star kid's super hot pictures that prove she is Bollywood ready
Vikrant Massey says he was paid less than Deepika Padukone
What! Vikrant Massey says he was paid less than Deepika Padukone in Chhapaak as he discusses pay disparity in Bollywood