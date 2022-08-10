Pamela Chopra demise: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and other celebs reach Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s house to offer their condolences

MUMBAI : This morning, we got the news that Yash Chopra’s wife and Aditya Chopra’s mother Pamela Chopra passed away at the age of 74. On the official social media handles of YRF, this sad news was shared with everyone.

The post read, “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection.”

While the cremation took place in the morning, during afternoon and in evening, many Bollywood celebs reached Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji’s house to offer their condolences. Actors like John Abraham, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, and others are there to support the Chopras in this difficult time.

Pamela Chopra was not just Yash Chopra’s wife, bit she was also a singer and had sung many songs in the movies that were produced by her husband. Her most famous songs till date are Main Sasural Nahi Jaaungi (Chandni) and Banno Ki Aayegi Baraat (Aaina).

Apart from singing, Pamela Chopra was also involved in the production and had co-produced movies like Aaina, Dil To Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein, Mujhse Dosti Karoge, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, and Veer-Zaara.

She was last seen in a documentary titled The Romantics which was released on Netflix.

