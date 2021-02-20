Panghat Song Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor teases fans with a glimpse of the upcoming song from the movie Roohi

MUMBAI: Horror Comedy Roohi is all set to entertain on big screens and here is the teaser of the new song Panghat shared by actress Janhvi Kapoor

The team of movie Stree is back with yet another project, a Horror comedy this time again in the name of, Roohi, and the movie stars Rajkumar Rao, Varun Sharma with Janhvi Kapoor, and the trailer already created a strong impact and getting much love from the fans all over, and fans are eagerly waiting for this first entertaining movie releasing in theatres post covid.

Today the leading lady of the movie, Janhvi Kapoor dropped a glimpse from the upcoming song 'Panghat' of the movie. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the teaser of the song which will be released on Monday, 22ndFeb.

ALSO READ – (Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks about an awkward moment between Madhu Chopra and Nick Jonas)

Sharing this small glimpse, the actress captioned, “#Panghat!Song out on #Monday. “

The actress looks beautiful in this small glimpse and this song and music in the background promise to be one of the best, and surely this indeed raises the excitement amongst the fans all over, as they are eagerly waiting for the first major entertainer of the year.

Roohi is set to hit the theatres on March 11, this year, and is based on the lines of the 2018 hit film 'Stree', which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Ileana D'cruz shares a bikini picture with this catchy caption)