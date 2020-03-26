Panipat actor Arjun Kapoor shares a fan art which has a message related to COVID-19; check

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor is one of the most popular Bollywood actors. He is known for films like Panipat, Ishaqzaade, Ki & Ka, Mubarakan, Most Wanted, among others.

He is quite active on social media. And like many other celebs, he has been quite vocal on social media these days owing to the Coronavirus pandemic that has affected the entire world. Arjun has been making the most of social media by sharing important messages on the same related to the deadly virus and its precautionary measures.

Arjun has once again shared a post on his Instagram handle that showcases a wonderful fan art featuring himself. He shared this because it includes a special message of self-quarantine which is depicted through the words ‘Stay home’. The fan art is simply amazing as it features Arjun Kapoor wearing a jacket and t-shirt. It also showcases barricade tapes inscribed with the words ‘COVID-19’ surrounding him.

Take a look below: