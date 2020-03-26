News

Panipat actor Arjun Kapoor shares a fan art which has a message related to COVID-19; check

Arjun Kapoor, who is a popular Bollywood actor, has shared a fan art which has a message related to the Coronavirus pandemic.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Mar 2020 03:15 PM

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor is one of the most popular Bollywood actors. He is known for films like Panipat, Ishaqzaade, Ki & Ka, Mubarakan, Most Wanted, among others.

He is quite active on social media. And like many other celebs, he has been quite vocal on social media these days owing to the Coronavirus pandemic that has affected the entire world. Arjun has been making the most of social media by sharing important messages on the same related to the deadly virus and its precautionary measures.

Arjun has once again shared a post on his Instagram handle that showcases a wonderful fan art featuring himself. He shared this because it includes a special message of self-quarantine which is depicted through the words ‘Stay home’. The fan art is simply amazing as it features Arjun Kapoor wearing a jacket and t-shirt. It also showcases barricade tapes inscribed with the words ‘COVID-19’ surrounding him.

Take a look below:

Tags Arjun Kapoor Panipat Ishaqzaade Ki & Ka Mubarakan Most Wanted Instagram coronavirus outbreak TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene with Dharmendra on Li'l Champs

In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here