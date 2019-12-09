News

Panipat controversy: Raj CM wants Censor Board to intervene

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Dec 2019 08:39 PM

MUMBAI Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday took to Twitter to demand intervention of Censor Board to settle the claims made by the locals with fregard to Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat'.

The Bollywood film is alleged to have portrayed king Surajmal in bad light.

The Chief Minister in his tweet said, "This situation where so many reactions are coming out regarding Panipat should not have come up. Censor Board should intervene in the matter and take cognizance of the same. Distributors should build a dialogue with Jat community without any delay."

He further said that before a film is produced, a particular character of the film should be studied to be portrayed properly so that there is no dispute at a later stage.

I believe art should be respected, artist should be respected but any caste, religion and legends should never be disrespected, he added further.

Gehlot's reaction came after Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh demanded a ban on the screening of the movie to avoid any law and order situation.

The film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Marathas and Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761.

 

Tags > Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, Ashutosh Gowariker's, Panipat, Ahmad Shah Abdali, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
09 Dec 2019 08:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
House members nominate Hindustani Bhau | Question his purpose of being in the show
House members nominate Hindustani Bhau | Question... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
09 Dec 2019 08:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Arhaan Khan discloses personal secrets about Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashmi Desai
Arhaan Khan discloses personal secrets about Bigg... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Erica Fernandes
Erica Fernandes
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Jasmine May
Jasmine May

past seven days