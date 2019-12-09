Panipat controversy: Raj CM wants Censor Board to intervene

MUMBAI Rajasthan Chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday took to Twitter to demand intervention of Censor Board to settle the claims made by the locals with fregard to Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat'.



The Bollywood film is alleged to have portrayed king Surajmal in bad light.



The Chief Minister in his tweet said, "This situation where so many reactions are coming out regarding Panipat should not have come up. Censor Board should intervene in the matter and take cognizance of the same. Distributors should build a dialogue with Jat community without any delay."



He further said that before a film is produced, a particular character of the film should be studied to be portrayed properly so that there is no dispute at a later stage.



I believe art should be respected, artist should be respected but any caste, religion and legends should never be disrespected, he added further.



Gehlot's reaction came after Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh demanded a ban on the screening of the movie to avoid any law and order situation.



The film is based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Marathas and Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761.