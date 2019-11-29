News

'Panipat' makers served notice over dialogue

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2019 11:18 AM

MUMBAI: A descendant of Peshwa Baji Rao has claimed that Ashutosh Gowarikers upcoming film "Panipat" presents the legendary Maratha general and his second wife Mastani in a derogatory manner, and has declared he will move court against the film.

Nawabzada Shadab Ali Bahadur, an eighth-generation descendant of Peshwa Baji Rao who lives in Bhopal, has served notices to the film's producers Sunita Gowariker and Rohit Shelatkar, and director Ashutosh Gowariker over a certain dialogue that actress Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai delivers in the film, firstpost.com reports.

The problematic dialogue features in the trailer of the upcoming film, and it goes: "Maine suna hai Peshwa jab akele muhim par jaate hain to ek Mastani ke saath laut te hain (I've heard that whenever the Peshwa goes to the war alone, he returns with a Mastani)."

The descendant feels the dialogue projects Mastani Sahiba as well as Peshwa Bajirao in a poor light.

"Panipat" is based on the third battle of Panipat that was fought between the Marathas and Afghan conqueror Ahmad Shah Abdali in 1761. The film starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt is scheduled to release on December 6.

Source: IANS

Tags > Panipat, Peshwa Baji Rao, Mastani, Ashutosh Gowarikers, Nawabzada Shadab Ali Bahadur, Rohit Shelatkar, Kriti Sanon, Parvati Bai, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
28 Nov 2019 08:41 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Day 57 | Paras and Siddharth target Asim Riaz in Bigg Boss 13
Day 57 | Paras and Siddharth target Asim Riaz in... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
28 Nov 2019 06:31 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Fashion Face-Off I Erica V/S Rubina V/S Shivangi I Whose style would you choose?
Fashion Face-Off I Erica V/S Rubina V/S Shivangi... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Hiba Nawab
Hiba Nawab
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Pooja Mishra
Pooja Mishra
Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed

past seven days