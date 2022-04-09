Pankaj Dheer: It's sad that we often get typecast

Actor Pankaj Dheer says that it often happens with the actors in the industry that they are typecast and asked to do similar kinds of roles.

MUMBAI : Actor Pankaj Dheer says that it often happens with the actors in the industry that they are typecast and asked to do similar kinds of roles.

Pankaj, who has also worked in Hindi cinema such as 'Sadak', 'Soldier' and 'Baadshah', finds it upsetting to get pigeonholed but is willing to do his job and give his everything to the character.

"It's sad that we often get typecast on doing a particular character and end up getting the same roles but as an actor I'm willing to do my job and give whatever my character demands," said the father of actor Nikitin Dheer.

The 62-year-old actor also spoke about his new show 'Ajooni', which also stars Shoaib Ibrahim and Ayushi Khurana.

"So, whether it's negative or positive, I'm happy to be working on a good script. And that's what 'Ajooni' offered me: a strong character and a good script."

Known for his portrayal of Karna in BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat', Pankaj gives an insight into his character, which he tags has "dominating in nature".

"My role as Ravinder is very dominating in nature who thinks men are superior to women and does not support the idea of women being equal to men. He is also very moody, who lives his life on his own terms and this interested me to take up the role of Ravinder as his character stands out from others."

SOURCE IANS 
 

Latest Video