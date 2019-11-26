Pankaj Kapur on son Shahid: He is a dramatic actor

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is riding high on the success of Kabir Singh. Some loved the film, and others hated it. But it was impossible to ignore it.

In a media interaction, his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur got talking about son Shahid Kapoor and how he was sure that he saw the potential in his son way back when people only judged him for his looks.

‘Not just because he is my son, but as a colleague and as an actor, I could see the potential in him even 10 years back, when he was only being judged as a good-looking chocolate hero,” Kapur said. Like any father, Pankaj Kapur is happy with Shahid’s success post Kabir Singh and he is glad that people have finally accepted him as a dramatic actor. “I said 10 years back that he is a dramatic actor and as time will pass, people will see his ability as an actor. And now suddenly people have started recognising -- ‘oh he can do this, he can do that’. When an actor gets an opportunity to do things, only then can he prove his mettle,’ shared Pankaj Kapur.

The handsome actor has had a huge following since he debuted with in music video Aakhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra. He has come a long way since then and is now one of the most bankable stars.

