Pankaj Tripathi credits his days as NSD student for shaping his life

MUMBAI : Actor Pankaj Tripathi is known for some remarkable projects and the actor gives its credit to his training at National School of Drama (NSD) for polishing his acting skills.

He has been part of movies like "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Masaan", "Newton", "Mimi" and "83" to name a few. The actor belongs to a small village in Patna and he came to Delhi to get admission in NSD and graduated in 2004. Pankaj, after struggling for years in Mumbai, received a lot of fame with "Gangs of Wasseypur" in 2012.

He recalls what he learnt at NSD from Kannada film and theatre personality B.V. Karanth, who was NSD Director between 1977 and 1981, and said: "There is no secret behind success and probably everyone will have their own way. For me, the biggest lessons that he learnt in life were from his days at National School of Drama.

"I have learnt a lot there. My teachers were my gurus and one of my professors once said: 'Through minimum one creates maximum.' Till now, I have followed that advice as the mantra and it has worked for me too."

Pankaj is gearing up for his next releases including Akshay Kumar-starrer "OMG 2: Oh My God! 2", "Criminal Justice 3" and "Mirzapur 3".

SOURCE IANS

