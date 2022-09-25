Pankaj Tripathi: I would like to direct a movie

MUMBAI:Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi loves telling a story, and he wants to try his hands at directing movies.

Pankaj said: "I came in because I love the process and how the actor becomes a part of the story telling. Coming from a small village in Bihar, I grew up listening to stories. Now I have developed a liking for telling stories too."

"So, apart from acting, I would like to direct a movie. A producer also plays an important part, but it is the director who has the vision of the story."

The actor has been part of many movies, but it was Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur' in 2012 that turned out to be his breakthrough performance.

The actor was last seen in the film 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga'. He is now gearing up for 'Fukrey 3' and 'OMG 2 - Oh My God!'.



SOURCE-IANS

