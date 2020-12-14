Pankaj Tripathi joins the cast of the Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Bachchan Pandey’

MUMBAI: The cast of Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Bachchan Pandey’ is getting bigger by the passing days, after Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez, now Pankaj Tripathi recently joined the cast of Farhad Samji’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

While Kriti and Pankaj have worked together earlier in ‘Lukka Chuppi’, this is the first time that Akshay and Pankaj will be seen sharing the screen space in ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Both are known for their comic timing and unusual choices and one cannot wait to see the creativity that both these actors create on-screen.

Pankaj will be joining Akshay, Kriti, Jacqueline and Arshad in Jaisalmer from January onwards in Jaisalmer.

Akshay Kumar will reportedly be playing a dreaded gangster who aspires to be an actor. Arshad Warsi will be seen playing his friend while Kriti will be seen essaying the role of a journalist.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay has a line-up of upcoming films that include, Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’, Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’ and ‘Bell Bottom’. Reports are also rife that the actor is also gearing up for the fifth instalment of ‘Housefull’.

Kriti, on the other hand, also has films like, Laxman Utekar’s ‘Mimi’ and Dinesh Vijan’s untitled next co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

