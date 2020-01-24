Pankaj Tripathi opens up about his first lead role in Salman Khan’s Kaagaz

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has impressed everyone with his performance on screen. The actor, who plays character roles in films and web series, is all set to play the lead role for the first time.

He will be playing the lead in the upcoming film Kaagaz, which is being backed by actor Salman Khan. Speaking about the project to a news agency, the actor said that he is humbled by all the love that is coming his way.

Pankaj Tripathi said that which such great work comes the responsibility of living up to the expectations of people. He said that he is trying extra hard to ensure that he does not compromise on the quality of his work.

He still chooses his films with care and goes for characters that he feels attuned to.

Pankaj will be seen playing the role of Lal Bihari, a farmer who was declared dead on paper. The movie is based on a real-life story. Produced by Salman Khan Productions, the film is being helmed by Satish Kaushik.

Apart from this, Pankaj Tripathi has a line-up of some very interesting projects to look forward to. He will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. He will also be seen in Laxman Utekar’s Mimi, which stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role. The ace actor is also part of Anurag Basu’s Ludo and Kabir Khan’s ‘83 starring Ranveer Singh.

SOURCE – BOLLYWOOD HUNGAMA