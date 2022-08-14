Pankaj Tripathi remembers how he celebrated Raksha Bandhan in his village

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi has recalled how he used to celebrate rakhi during childhood days in his hometown.

In a conversation with IANS, he talks about his upcoming web show 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach' and why there is more scope for realistic subjects on OTT than big budget films.

He gets nostalgic about the celebration of rakhi in his village, Belsand, Gopalganj in Bihar.

"Whenever I look back there are a number of memories that come to my mind and as it is Raksha Bandhan I still remember how in our village while we kids were asleep, panditji used to come and tie a cotton rakhi of red or yellow colour on our hands. And we used to wake up with colourful rakhis. These memories are really close to my heart," he says.

The 'Mirzapur' actor shares about his latest courtroom drama 'Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach' and what makes this season different from the previous two.

"This time the story is based on juvenile justice unlike the last one which was women centric. It is a completely new story."

While referring to his role he shares: "He is intelligent and has a great sense of humour but he is different from the lawyers we see who are very fast paced. His uses his emotional quotient before his IQ and I really like these traits in Madhav."

