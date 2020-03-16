Pankaj Tripathi would've been a farmer if not an actor

It took Pankaj Tripathi almost two decades to reach where he is today in the world of cinema. However, the acclaimed actor said that if he wasn't in the world of showbiz, he would have been a farmer or would have made a career in politics.

MUMBAI: It took Pankaj Tripathi almost two decades to reach where he is today in the world of cinema. However, the acclaimed actor said that if he wasn't in the world of showbiz, he would have been a farmer or would have made a career in politics.

Called as one of Hindi cinema's finest actors, Pankaj is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga', a dark humour-laced satire inspired by true events.

What would have he done if he was not into the field of acting?

In a conversation with IANS, he said: "Farmer... My father was that and that was my ancestral work. I would've done farming."

"Or maybe since I was a student politician I would probably have been in politics. I don't know," he added.

The 45-year-old star debuted in 2004 with a minor role in 'Run' and 'Omkara'. His breakthrough came in the year 2012 with his antagonistic role in the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' franchise.

He has lauded for his work in films such as 'Fukrey', 'Masaan', 'Nil Battey Sannata', Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Newton', 'Stree', 'Ludo' and 'Mimi. Pankaj also made a name in the web world with his work in series such as 'Mirzapur', 'Criminal Justice', 'Yours Truly' and 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors'.

However, it was not an easy ride.

"My acting journey is a long story. I had in interest in this line and after having that interest I left farming and student politics... I was unsuccessful in five-six jobs and that's how I came towards cinema. Here also it took 15-20 years."

"I don't know if I am successful or not but where I am today, to reach here it took me a 15-20 years."

'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga', a Reliance Entertainment film gives a peek into the adverse effects of urbanisation, man-animal conflicts and poverty leading to a bizarre practice in a village on the edge of a protected forest.

Sourece: INS

