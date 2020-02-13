Paps couldn’t keep calm and congratulate Tiger Shroff for the immense success of Baaghi 3 trailer. Check the video!

MUMBAI: As soon as the trailer of Baaghi 3 dropped, it caught all the attention for the right and obvious reasons and has been loved by the fans, critics and the B-towns celebrities alike. Tiger hasn't missed the chance to show off his hot chiseled body and has raised the heat already. Talking about praise, as Tiger attended a screening in the city, the paps swarmed the actor with wishes for his Baaghi 3 trailer!

The paparazzi fraternity who were present at the event were seen congratulating Tiger and surely, the day calls for it definitely where the entire world has gone gaga over it! Just within 24 hours, the trailer has garnered 59 million views and has become Bollywood’s most viewed trailer of all time.

Baaghi 3 has some unseen actions and a lot of "Smacks, Wacks, and Attacks by the ‘Youngest Action star’. Tiger Shroff has taken it all to an all nee level with his action sequences and hasn't failed to wow the audiences yet again with his skills. The first two installments of Baaghi had the audiences hooked with all the right romance and action. Now, the third franchise has ensured to keep the audiences glued till the very end.

The youngest action superstar has always ensured to surprise the fans with the best of quality work and treat the audience to the fullest. This time, Tiger will be seen fighting against an entire country which will be his greatest battle. Tiger's impeccable performance is one of the major driving factors of the film. Fans have already declared it a blockbuster and started making their bets for the film.

The Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 is all set to release on 6th March 2020. The movie has been directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson.