News

Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, and others to star in Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Dec 2019 08:09 PM

MUMBAI: In 2003, ace filmmaker Priyadarshan gave Bollywood, Hungama, one of the cult comedies remembered till date. The filmmaker with producer Ratan Jain (venus) is all set to return and revive this cult comedy with double the laughter, double the fun and double the entertainment! Hungama is back! Bollywood Hungama was first to report that Priyadarshan will be directing Hungama 2 starring Meezaan Jaffrey, Pranitha Subhash, Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty. The filmmaker is set to bring back the franchise with a fresh cast.

Now, we have the first poster of the film. Meezaan Jaffrey made his debut this year in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production Malaal. The actor is set for the comic caper and is paired opposite Pranitha Subhash.

Priyadarshan, known to ace the comedy genre with films like Hulchul, Garam Masala, De Dhana Dhan, says, 'It’s been 17 years since Hungama released and it is still remembered by the audiences. I am happy to collaborate with producer Ratan Jain (Venus) yet again after Hulchul and Garam Masala and excited to bring back this laugh riot to the big screen with double laughter and entertainment.'

Talking about the film, producer Ratan Jain (Venus) said, 'Hungama has been one of the most iconic comedy entertainers of its times and reminisced across age groups, we are super excited to revive this franchise brand back to the big screen. This Independence Day, get ready to go on a laughter ride with Hungama 2.'

With fresh and quirky casting, the comedy franchise is bound to crack you up once again on Independence Day!

SOURCE -  BOLLYWOOD HUNGAMA

 

Tags > Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Priyadarshan, Hungama 2, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
24 Dec 2019 09:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dabangg 3's Saiee Manjrekar SPILLS secrets about co-stas Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and others
Dabangg 3's Saiee Manjrekar SPILLS secrets... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
24 Dec 2019 09:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shehnaaz and Aarti fight with Madhurima over work; Asim to support Madhurima
Shehnaaz and Aarti fight with Madhurima over work... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Tony Stark
Tony Stark
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

past seven days