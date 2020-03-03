News

Parineeti channels her inner 'Harry Potter' in new pic

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Mar 2020 08:00 AM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was in a mood for magic as she channelled her inner "Harry Potter" spirit.

"Like a good Muggle" -- Parineeti took to Instagram, where she shared a boomerang video of herself in a robe and holding a wand.

"Anyone who knows me knows I am a Harry Potter fan (obsessed would not be an exagerration). So I went to Universal, wore his robes and bought a wand. Like a good Muggle," she captioned the clip.

Parineeti was visiting the Universal Studios in Hollywood, where she took the picture which currently has over 683K likes on the photo-sharing website.

"Harry Potter" fantasy drama is written by author J.K. Rowling.

The novels chronicle the lives of a young wizard -- Harry Potter, and his friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley -- all of whom are students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Actor Daniel Radcliffe shot to global fame essaying the titular character through the eight films franchise.

