Parineeti Chopra to be launched by YRF; signs a 3 film deal!

MUMBAI: Actors work very hard to make it big in the industry and have a good number and quality projects in their profile.

Actress Parineeti Chopra has worked very hard for where she has reached today. While she starred in various films such as Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, she took a good break and shed tremendous weight stunning the masses breaking the cute and bubbly looking image. She featured in films like Golmal Again and Kesari post that and today, as she completes 9 years, Parineeti took to social media to share her happiness.

She also surprised her fans by giving them big news of her being launched by YRF and that she has signed a three film deal with them!

Take a look…

Way to go Parineeti! (Also Read: Kirti Kulhari watches film on big screen as mark of support to cinema halls)