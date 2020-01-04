Parineeti Chopra to be replaced by Nora Fatehi in 'Bhuj - The Pride Of India'

MUMBAI: There were speculations about Parineeti Chopra starring in the movie Bhuj – The Pride Of India, but the actress recently confirmed that due to her busy schedule and her upcoming projects, she cannot be a part of the movie.

And one of the reasons for Parineeti to not do the movie is that she has two back-to-back movies: The Girl On The Train and a biographical film on Saina Nehwal.

Nora Fatehi will be replacing Parineeti in the film. She confirmed the news in a recent interview about the new project.

She will be playing a small role in the movie and her shooting will take place on January 12, 2020. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Sanjay Dutt, and many others.