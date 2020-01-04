Parineeti Chopra to be replaced by Nora Fatehi in 'Bhuj - The Pride Of India'

MUMBAI: There were speculations about Parineeti Chopra starring in the movie Bhuj – The Pride Of India, but the actress recently confirmed that due to her busy schedule and her upcoming projects, she cannot be a part of the movie.
And one of the reasons for Parineeti to not do the movie is that she has two back-to-back movies: The Girl On The Train and a biographical film on Saina Nehwal.
Nora Fatehi will be replacing Parineeti in the film. She confirmed the news in a recent interview about the new project.
She will be playing a small role in the movie and her shooting will take place on January 12, 2020. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Sanjay Dutt, and many others.
Add new comment