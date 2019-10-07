Parineeti Chopra to commence Saina Nehwal’s biopic shooting after Dussehra!

MUMBAI: With back-to-back movies, be it Jabariya Jodi, the remake of The Girl On The Train, or Saina Nehwal’s biopic, Parineeti Chopra has been on a roll this year.



She has recently returned from London after wrapping up the shoot for The Girl On The Train and has dived right back into her badminton training for the biopic. The actress has been training tirelessly for the role by maintaining a strict diet and practicing for the sport almost every day.



So much so, that she tagged her trainer along with her to London to make sure she maintains her diet and workout schedules. A source close to the project has recently revealed that Saina Nehwal’s biopic will go on floors after Dussehra. The actress had already announced that she will commence shooting for the film in October but the dates were not revealed. However, now we know and the first schedule will be in Mumbai and is expected to last over a period of 3-4 weeks.



Drop your exciting comments in the comments section below.



(Source: Bollywood Hungama)