News

Parineeti Chopra to commence Saina Nehwal’s biopic shooting after Dussehra!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Oct 2019 05:42 PM

MUMBAI: With back-to-back movies, be it Jabariya Jodi, the remake of The Girl On The Train, or Saina Nehwal’s biopic, Parineeti Chopra has been on a roll this year.

 She has recently returned from London after wrapping up the shoot for The Girl On The Train and has dived right back into her badminton training for the biopic. The actress has been training tirelessly for the role by maintaining a strict diet and practicing for the sport almost every day.

So much so, that she tagged her trainer along with her to London to make sure she maintains her diet and workout schedules. A source close to the project has recently revealed that Saina Nehwal’s biopic will go on floors after Dussehra. The actress had already announced that she will commence shooting for the film in October but the dates were not revealed. However, now we know and the first schedule will be in Mumbai and is expected to last over a period of 3-4 weeks.

Drop your exciting comments in the comments section below.

(Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Tags > Parineeti Chopra, Saina Nehwal, Jabariya Jodi, The Girl On The Train, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
07 Oct 2019 05:21 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Priti Bhattacharjee gets candid about winning Super Star Singers 2019
Priti Bhattacharjee gets candid about winning... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

MTV Hustle: Kaam Bhari, SlowCheetah and Spitfire...

MTV Hustle: Kaam Bhari, SlowCheetah and Spitfire from Ranveer Singh’s music label, IncInk rock the semi-finale episode
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Amal Sehrawat
Amal Sehrawat
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta

past seven days