Parineeti Chopra- Raghav Chadha Wedding:Really! Not Mumbai or Chandigarh, couple set to marry in Gurugram

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple got engaged on 13th May in Delhi and it was an intimate affair with close family and friends. Now all eyes are on the lovely couple’s wedding that is soon going to take place.

Parineeti and Raghav will reportedly tie the knot this October and would have receptions in Mumbai as well as Chandigarh for their friends and families. The couple is reportedly looking for a wedding venue. Now it is said that there has been a change in plans and the couple will be having a reception in Gurugram.

 

 

Reportedly Pari and Raghav have booked a lavish hotel for the reception and the couple’s parents Pawan Chopra-Reena Chopra and Sunil Chadha-Alka Chadha visited the hotel recently for a food tasting session where a huge platter was laid out specially for them to try the dishes and select. 

Pari and Raghav reportedly met when they were studying together at London School of Economics. 

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh and in Capsule Gill opposite Akshay Kumar. Priyanka is currently seen in the OTT series Citadel. She will soon be seen in Jee Le Zaraa.

