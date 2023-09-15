Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chopra wedding: Kya Baat Hai! DJ Sumit Sethi arrives in Udaipur for a 90’s themed party

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee Toh Phasee, Saina and many more have made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of her fans. Meanwhile her fans are all excited about her upcoming wedding with beau Raghav Chadha. The couple’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple got engaged on 13th May in Delhi and it was an intimate affair with close family and friends. Now all eyes are on the lovely couple’s wedding that is soon going to take place.

The wedding guests will have a strict no phone policy. Only close friends and family members have been invited to the private wedding ceremony of the couple as per a source close to the couple. Parineeti’s actress cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas might not be part of her grand wedding. On Saturday Night a fun 90’s themed party has been organized and popular DJ Sumit Sethi has arrived to add his flavor to it.

Speaking of Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding, while the bride will be wearing a Manish Malhotra lehenga, the dashing groom has chosen to wear his uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva's design on their wedding day which is on 24th September.

Credit-HindustanTimes

