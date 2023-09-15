Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chopra wedding: Wow! Newlyweds to have separate receptions in Delhi and Mumbai for actors and politicians? Read on to know more

The couple got engaged on 13th May in Delhi and it was an intimate affair with close family and friends. The duo tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on 24th September at Udaipur.
Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI:  Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee Toh Phasee, Saina and many more have made a strong mark in the hearts and minds of her fans. Meanwhile her fans are all excited about her upcoming wedding with beau Raghav Chadha. The couple’s wedding has been in the news for the past many months. The couple got engaged on 13th May in Delhi and it was an intimate affair with close family and friends. The duo tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on 24th September at Udaipur. 

The newly wed couple even shared some sweet moments from the wedding that has left fans mesmerized. Sharing her stunning wedding click Pari wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now .”

As per reports, the couple now has two receptions lined up. One in Delhi and one in Mumbai. Although the couple had a reception attended by a few close family and friends, Pari and Raghav want others close to them to attend. Sania Mirza, Manish Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra and others attended Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding however her cousin Priyanka Chopra Jonas was missing and fans are upset about it. 

On the work front, Parineeti will be seen in Chamkila opposite Diljit Dosanjh and in Mission Raniganj opposite Akshay Kumar. 

