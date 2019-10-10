Parineeti Chopra to star in Saina Nehwal's biopic

MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra is busy these days preparing for the role of Saina Nehwal in the latter's biopic. Recently, the actress shared a photo on social media of herself from her practice sessions.

The actress has been training non-stop in badminton and is prepping intensely for this part. She is doing everything possible to get under the skin of the ace shuttler's character. With the post, Pari also announced that the shooting of the film will commence in October but the dates were not revealed. The first schedule of the film will be shot in Mumbai and is expected to last 3 to 4 weeks.

Well, there is no doubt that the actress is very hard-working and puts in a lot of effort for every role.

Check out the post here.