Parineeti dedicates 'Code Name: Tiranga' to unsung protectors of India

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently gearing up for her first action film, 'Code Name: Tiranga', in which she stars opposite Punjabi star Harrdy Sandhu, recently shared that the film is dedicated to the unsung heroes of India, whose sacrifices protect the nation.

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who is currently gearing up for her first action film, 'Code Name: Tiranga', in which she stars opposite Punjabi star Harrdy Sandhu, recently shared that the film is dedicated to the unsung heroes of India, whose sacrifices protect the nation.

The actress will be seen essaying the role of a spy in the film, who is on an extremely risky mission to save India.

The actress said in a statement, "'Code Name: Tiranga' is dedicated to all the unsung protectors of India like our brave soldiers, our daredevil agents and every single person who has sacrificed everything to protect our country! I have always been fascinated by such people all my life."

She further mentioned, "So, for me, to be doing a film in which I pay tribute to these warriors of our nation is a matter of great pride and honour. Their lives have inspired us to be better human beings and we are all indebted to them for their courage and valour that has saved our country countless times."

The film has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who had earlier directed the actress in the streaming movie 'The Girl on the Train'.

'Code Name: Tiranga' will release in theatres on October 14.

SOURCE: IANS

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/09/2022 - 16:45

