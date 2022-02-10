Parineeti learnt Krav Maga for three months for 'Code Name Tiranga'

Actress Parineeti Chopra has shared that she had to learn Israeli martial art form Krav Maga for three months to perfect her role as an elite agent in the film 'Code Name Tiranga'.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 16:45
movie_image: 
Parineeti learnt Krav Maga for three months for 'Code Name Tiranga'

MUMBAI: Actress Parineeti Chopra has shared that she had to learn Israeli martial art form Krav Maga for three months to perfect her role as an elite agent in the film 'Code Name Tiranga'.

Developed for the Israel Defence Forces, Krav Maga is derived from a combination of techniques used in aikido, judo, karate, and boxing and wrestling.

Parineeti says, "One of the key action techniques of an agent is hand to hand combat, so I learnt Krav Maga, a form of martial arts, for a total of 3 months to get my action sequences right."

"It is a very physically and mentally demanding form of martial arts as its not only just movements but it also needs a lot of mental awareness of the surroundings one is in which is what exactly an agent needs to do on a mission."

She adds: "Most of my fight sequences were against men who were a lot taller than me like the stunt men and co-actor Sharad Kelkar and sometimes the fight sequences would require them to fight with their full body weight."

Parineeti said that at the end of most days she had injures and bruises all over her body.

"And the next day the most amount of make up would be needed not on my face but rather to cover up my injuries. I'm extremely happy with the way people are liking my action shots in the trailer and it is a big thing for someone like me who has never done action as a genre before."

'Code Name Tiranga' also stars Harrdy Sandhu opposite Parineeti and is set to release on October 14.

SOURCE: IANS

Parineeti Chopra Code Name Tiranga Krav Maga Defence Forces Harrdy Sandhu Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/02/2022 - 16:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
MUMBAI : Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has tagged her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Hrithik Roshan, with...
Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Gautam Vig and MC Stan have a massive fight; Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Archana Gautam have an argument
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up and the contestants have already begun the...
Exclusive! Molkki fame child actor Anushka Sharma to enter Colors show Naagin 6
MUMBAI : Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the rating charts. The...
Trisha read all five volumes of the epic for her role in 'PS 1'
MUMBAI: South star Trisha Krishnan read all five volumes of Kalki Krishnamurthy's book Ponniyin Selvan to prepare for...
Kanye West uses Kris Jenner's photo as his Instagram profile picture
MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West isn't done attacking his former mother-in-law Kris Jenner. The 'Famous' hitmaker, who didn't...
Ali, Richa look regal in their cocktail party and reception
MUMBAI: Bollywood couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha looked drop-dead-gorgeous for their cocktail party and reception in...
RECENT STORIES
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'
Kareena calls Saif, Hrithik 'best actors', declares 'Vikram Vedha' a 'blockbuster'