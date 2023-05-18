Parineeti's father tears up during her engagement in unseen pic

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra shared a set of new unseen pictures from her engagement, which also featured a photograph of her father getting emotional and wiping his tears.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 18:41
movie_image: 
during her engagement in unseen pic

MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra shared a set of new unseen pictures from her engagement, which also featured a photograph of her father getting emotional and wiping his tears.

The actress shared some more pictures from her engagement along with a note about the intimate ceremony, which took place as per Sikh customs.

In the images, Parineeti had her hair covered with a sheer dupatta as she joined her hands and greeted a religious leader.

The next few photos showed the happy couple at the engagement ceremony. Parineeti's father Pawan Chopra was seen wiping his tears in the background in one of the pictures; he sat behind the couple.

Parineeti captioned: "Felt surreal to be blessed by the Jathedar of the Akal Takht Sahib, Singh Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh Ji. His sacred presence at our engagement meant everything to us."

The actress got engaged to AAP leader Raghav on May 13 in New Delhi in an intimate ceremony, which was attended by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and some renowned politicians.

SOURCE-IANS

Bollywood Parineeti Chopra Priyanka Chopra Jonas TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 18:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Saloni Sandhu to enter Star Plus' popular show Faltu
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have seen how a lot...
Kundali Bhagya: Brave! Audience to witness a major showdown between the goons and Rajveer, Palki to be saved
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. The show is known for it’s previous leads Shakti...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Sahiba to make her own identity in the Brar Family
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Wonderful! Shivendra gives a sweet surprise to Surilii, asks for something special
MUMBAI:Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Cannes 2023: Stunning! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in an emerald green outfit for her first look at the film festival
MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted on 16th May, saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet...
'Mission Impossible 7' trailer: Tom Cruise is back with adrenaline pumping action
MUMBAI :The trailer of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' was unveiled recently, and Tom Cruise is back to...
Recent Stories
Aishwarya Rai bachchan
Cannes 2023: Stunning! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in an emerald green outfit for her first look at the film festival
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aishwarya Rai bachchan
Cannes 2023: Stunning! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in an emerald green outfit for her first look at the film festival
Exclusive! Vidyut Jammwal says, “The kind of action I do there’s a risk of life”
Exclusive! Vidyut Jammwal says, “The kind of action I do there’s a risk of life”
Ali Fazal's look in 'Kandahar' unveiled
Rugged, dirt bike and desert: Ali Fazal's look in 'Kandahar' unveiled
Jawan
Delhi HC to Twitter: Provide BSI of handles that leaked SRK-starrer 'Jawan' clips
Kajol
Kajol shares AI image of herself, says she resembles her daughter Nysa
Salman Khan
OMG! Salman Khan gets injured on sets of Tiger 3, actor says ‘Tiger Zakhmi hai’