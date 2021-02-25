Parineeti's mom paints picture based on her new role, actress is 'overwhelmed'

MUMBAI: Actress Parineeti Chopra has shared a painting by her mother Reena Chopra that is inspired by her upcoming new film, The Girl On The Train. The painting showcases a girl standing in front of a speeding yellow train.

"My mother surprised me with this painting, I was not at all aware that she was making this for me. As most know that my mother is a professional painter and she sells her artwork but this one won't be sold as it is very precious. She has immortalised my work in The Girl On The Train through her art and this is the sweetest, warmest and most special gift that I have ever received from her," Parineeti said.

Noting that her mother has never done this for any of her other films before, the actress added: "I'm overwhelmed and at the same time, I'm feeling on top of the world!"

"My parents have been my biggest cheerleaders all through my life and I feel incredibly special to be their child. She has been my pole star, helping me navigate my path in this world and I don't have words to express what I'm feeling right now. This precious painting will be at my home and will constantly motivate me to do more films which will get her to do more such paintings for me!" she said.

The Girl On The Train will have a direct-to-digital premiere on February 26 on Netflix. The film is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, and also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary.

