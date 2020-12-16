Paritosh Tripathi is OVERWHELMED with the response he has received for his stint in Netflix’s Ludo!

MUMBAI: Actor Paritosh Tripathi has won the hearts of millions of fans with his stint on television.

The audience was in awe of him for his show, Gangs of Filmistan. In each episode he played a character of actors and gave his 100 percent to the character he enacted. He has many shows in his kitty including films and comic reality shows in the likes of Comedy Circus, Kaashi in Search of Ganga, Rangeela, Happy Hours among other projects.

Recently, Paritosh shot for a Ludo, a film which was launched on Netflix and he is receiving a lot of appreciation from the audience.

In an exclusive conversation with Paritosh, he shared, “I am extremely happy with the response I have received. I am humbled and I look forward to doing distinguished projects. I will do films along with television but now I will make sure to do something which is more substantial.”

Well said Paritosh!