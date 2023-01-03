"Pata hi nahin tha ki Hamara comedian Rula bhi sakta hai" netizens gives a Thumbs up for the trailer of Zwigato

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Kapil Sharma titled Zwigato has been the talk of the town, we have many times comedian and actor Kapil Sharma taking the name of the movie in his show the Kapil Sharma show. This upcoming movie is directed by the Nandita Das and the movie also has Shahana Goswami along with the actor.

Today finally the trailer of the movie is out and it definitely has all the elements which are required for complete family entertainer with a roller coaster ride of emotions. The trailer itself is getting some positive response from the fans and audience, check out the comments below.

also read Kriti Sanon loses her cool when a journalist asks her about Kartik Aaryan at an event, says “Is this the platform to talk about that?”

As we can see these comments many people are showering the love towards the actor Kapil Sharma and they are surprised with this never send before avatar of the actor Kapil Sharma, many people have expressed that they never knew this emotional in the side of acting of the actor Kapil Sharma.

No doubt the actor made our eyes teary right from the trailer itself and we are eagerly looking forward to the movie which is also to hit the big screen on 17th February.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie swiggy and how did you like this I want to see before after of the actor Kapil Sharma do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

also read Manoj Bajpayee gave up on his dancing dream because of Hrithik Roshan