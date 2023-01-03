"Pata hi nahin tha ki hamara comedian rula bhi sakta hai," say netizens as they give a Thumbs up to the Zwigato Trailer and Hail praises on Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Kapil Sharma titled Zwigato has been the talk of the town for a long time now and the audience was intrigued to see Kapil in another film. We have many a times witnessed comedian and actor Kapil Sharma taking the name of the movie in his show the Kapil Sharma show.

This upcoming movie is directed by Nandita Das and the movie also stars Shahana Goswami along with the actor.

Today finally the trailer of the movie is out and it definitely has all the elements which are required for a complete family entertainer that is promising to take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions.

The trailer itself is getting some positive response from the fans and audience, check out the comments below.

As we can see, in these comments many people are showering a lot of love towards Kapil Sharma and they are surprised and astounded by this never seen before avatar of Kapil.

Many people have expressed that they never knew this emotional side of acting given by actor Kapil Sharma.

No doubt the actor made our eyes teary with the trailer itself and we are eagerly looking forward to the movie which is all set to hit the big screen on 17th February.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie Zwigato and how did you like this side of Kapil Sharma?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

