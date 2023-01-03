"Pata hi nahin tha ki hamara comedian rula bhi sakta hai," say netizens as they give a Thumbs up to the Zwigato Trailer and Hail praises on Kapil Sharma

The trailer of one of the much awaited movies 'Zwigato' which stars Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami is out and it is getting some positive response from the fans and audience.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 15:30
movie_image: 
"Pata hi nahin tha ki Hamara comedian Rula bhi sakta hai" netizens gives a Thumbs up for the trailer of Zwigato

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie of Kapil Sharma titled Zwigato has been the talk of the town for a long time now and the audience was intrigued to see Kapil in another film. We have many a times witnessed comedian and actor Kapil Sharma taking the name of the movie in his show the Kapil Sharma show. 

This upcoming movie is directed by Nandita Das and the movie also stars Shahana Goswami along with the actor.

Today finally the trailer of the movie is out and it definitely has all the elements which are required for a complete family entertainer that is promising to take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions. 

The trailer itself is getting some positive response from the fans and audience, check out the comments below.

also read Kriti Sanon loses her cool when a journalist asks her about Kartik Aaryan at an event, says “Is this the platform to talk about that?”

As we can see, in these comments many people are showering a lot of love towards Kapil Sharma and they are surprised and astounded by this never seen before avatar of Kapil. 

Many people have expressed that they never knew this emotional side of acting given by actor Kapil Sharma.

No doubt the actor made our eyes teary with the trailer itself and we are eagerly looking forward to the movie which is all set to hit the big screen on 17th February.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie Zwigato and how did you like this side of Kapil Sharma? 

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

also read Manoj Bajpayee gave up on his dancing dream because of Hrithik Roshan

Kapil Sharma Shahana Goswami Nandita Das Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 03/01/2023 - 15:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Randeep attends real-life Inspector Avinash's daughter's wedding, says it was 'surreal'
MUMBAI :Actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for 'Highway', 'Jannat 2', 'Jism 2', 'Kick', 'Sultan', among others, will be...
From Prince Narula-Kishwer Merchant to Sumbul Touqeer Khan-Shiv Thakare; these are some Bigg Boss contestants who embraced the bond of a Brother and Sister
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the Telly world. Bigg Boss is one of the most talked about...
Sandhya Mridul plays Emperor Jahangir's mother Jodha Bai in 'Taj: Divided by Blood'
MUMBAI :TV and film actress Sandhya Mridul, who is known for her roles in films such as 'Saathiya', 'Page 3', and was...
RRR for Oscars: Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to perform at the Academy Awards, netizens now hope for the award
MUMBAI :SS Rajamouli's RRR is making India proud around the globe. It has won awards at Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood...
Divya Agarwal shares an Adorable picture with Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal star Karan Kundrra; reveals her bond with him
MUMBAI : Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood were one of the most loved couples and dated for a long time before going their...
Recent Stories
Randeep attends real-life Inspector
Randeep attends real-life Inspector Avinash's daughter's wedding, says it was 'surreal'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Randeep attends real-life Inspector
Randeep attends real-life Inspector Avinash's daughter's wedding, says it was 'surreal'
RRR
RRR for Oscars: Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava to perform at the Academy Awards, netizens now hope for the award
Jayant
Exclusive! Crash course and Flesh fame actor Jayant Rawal roped in for movie Jawaan
Tunisha Sharma Suicide case: Sheezan Khan’s lawyer opposes suicide abetment charge, wants the actor to be released on bail
Tunisha Sharma Suicide case: Sheezan Khan’s lawyer opposes suicide abetment charge, wants the actor to be released on bail
Zwigato
Kapil Sharma reveals Nandita Das told him, “Even if for Zwigato Shah Rukh Khan will say yes I won’t take him”
Rani Mukerji
Every woman wanted to be Sridevi: Rani Mukerji