Pataal Lok actor Rajesh Jais on his working experience with Yashpal Sharma and Aditya Shrivastava in film Vanrakshak 

MUMBAI: Versatile Actor Rajesh Jais who was recently seen in SonyLiv's Scam 1992 , Pataal Lok, Indoo ki Jawani, Inside edge 3 and Panchayat on Amazon Prime. He has been seen playing notable roles in Raazi, Why Cheat India , Airlift , Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He is currently seen in Vanrakshak playing a pivotal role alongside Yashpal Sharma, Aditya Shrivastava, Falak Khan, Dhirendra Thakur. The film is streaming on ShemarooMe Box office.

On talking about your character,"I am essaying the character of a 'chowkidar' in the forest guard hut. He is just a formality or you can say, a token employee in this entire safety and security system of forest.

He otherwise is a boring good regular old man.Honest but neither equipped properly nor motivated to perform what he is supposed to. Actually with Pawan kumar Sharma it's unlike normal director-actor relationship.We just take off randomly and gradually, on its own pace to start with, on a subject of particular inclination as you can see in his all three films Brina, Kareem Mohammed and now Vanrakshak.I mean, we are more committed to socially responsible and dutiful film than for any other material means.

On talking about the subject of the film he says,"The pious subject of film Vanrakshak is all about enhancing/retaining Oxygen in the atmosphere, environment, soil, water, greenery, biodiversity, flora and fauna etc.

We all face huge loss due to natural disasters every year in the form of landslide, cloudburst, flood in mountains, hilly states like Himachal and Uttarakhand and other states because of random encroachment and mindless destruction of forests.This film is a message with human face to preserve what we are loaded with."

On talking about his working experience he says, "The protagonist played by debutant Dhirendra Thakur has also put in his best.

With this team and shooting in Himachal always feels like home production. Probably this is one of the most precious reason why we friends manage and are happily ready to do films even in shoe string and limited resources but without compromising on subject.Since we all friends work in an ultra cordial atmosphere so its more like a picnic than work."