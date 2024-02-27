Pathaan 2, Animal 2 and other most awaited sequels release dates

MUMBAI : Over the time we have seen the concept of sequels getting lot of love from the fans all over, definitely the fans all over just feel the connect with the characters and wait for the sequels, now there are many movies which are all set to have sequels soon and the fans are eagerly waiting for the same.

Well having said that let see the list of upcoming sequels with their release time.

Brahmastra 2

Movie Brahmastra got some immense love from the fans all over, the movie that had Ranir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was loved for great concept and the connect of mythology, the movie was ended on a cliff-hanger and the fans are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the movie, well there are report that the movie Brahmastra 2 - The Dev will be hitting the big screens on December 2026.

Animal 2

Movie Animal is one of the blockbusters of the year 2023, the movie starring Ranbir Kapoor, laong with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri in the subject of conversation till today and as we all know the movie was ended on a cliff-hanger showing us the post credit scene from where the story will be taken further, well the name of the sequel is Animal Park and the fans are already talking about the sequel, well the reports says the movie Animal Park will be releasing in the year 2025.

Pathaan 2

Recently we have seen there were reports of the movie Pathaan 2 floating all over, the fans all over were expressing their excitement with regards of the sequel as they are waiting for the sequel, and to see the next chapter in the Spy Universe, well there are reports that are saying the movie Pathaan 2 may hit the big screens on 2026

War 2

Apart from Pathaan 2 another movie from the spy universe and the talk of the town is movie War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR along with Kiara Advani, the movie has been grabbing attention when the shoot was commenced and the movie is all set to hit the screens on August 2025.

Stree 2

Another movie that is the talk of town and is much awaited of the year is the movie Stree 2, which is the sequel of movie Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, the movie is the next chapter in the horror universe which will also have Varun Dhawan as the Bhediya, the movie will be releasing on 30th August 2024.

Krrish 4

The first ever superhero movie franchise of Indian cinema was Krrish, the franchise is now all set to have the 4th part, titled Krrish 4, the fans are eagerly waiting for the next part of the movie as it has been long time since we have seen or heard anything about the movie, the last we heard that movie will be releasing either at the second half of 2025 or early 2026.

Hera Pheri 3

Another most talked about franchise is the series of Hera Pheri, the movie Hera Pheri 3 has been the talk of the town and there were many reports with regards to the cast of the movie, the latest we came to know that the actor Akshay Kumar is back in the franchise and the movie will be directed by Priyadarshan. The reports say the movie will be released in 2025 or 2026.

Well these are the much awaited sequels the fans are eagerly waiting for, for which movie are you waiting do share in the comment section below.

