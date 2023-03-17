Pathaan: Awesome! Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone pose with their stunt doubles; their unseen pics go viral

The movie did exceptionally well at the box office over the weekend, and it also did very well on the weekdays.
MUMBAI:Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham has finally given Bollywood a sigh of relief. After a very long time, moviegoers have come in huge numbers to watch a Hindi film. The movie took a flying start at the box office and on day one it collected Rs. 57 crores and broke all the records in Bollywood.

Also Read- Pathaan box office collection day 9: Shah Rukh Khan starrer continues to be stable at the box office

The movie did exceptionally well at the box office over the weekend, and it also did very well on the weekdays. Now an unseen pic of the film’s leads Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan with their stunt doubles. The movie was praised for its high octane stunts and now this unseen pic has been shared by various of SRK's fan clubs. Check out the pic below;

 

 

The pic was captioned “Moments before Rubai dumped Pathaan,” Another user commented, “The guy looks like a gora SRK almost”.

Pathaan released on 25th January and reportedly will release on Amazon Prime Video on 22nd March. Yash Raj Films is yet to announce the latter.

Also Read- Pathaan actor Guneet Sharma says, “The moment Shah Rukh Khan sir entered I forgot everything” – Exclusive

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.    

 

Siddharth Anand Deepika Padukone Shah Rukh Khan John Abraham
