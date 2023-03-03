Pathaan becoming highest grosser, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and others, check out some of the trending news of the day

MUMBAI :We can see some great information grabbing the attention of the fans. These news coming from the entertainment world indeed are the much talked about ones.

From the movie Pathaan becoming the highest grosser of Bollywood to the birthday celebration of Shraddha Kapoor, check out some of the trending news for the day.

Pathaan becomes highest grosser movie

Movie Pathaan, which has Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role, become the highest grosser of Bollywood industry, beating the lifetime Hindi collection of Baahubali 2. Yes, for all the Shahrukh Khan fans, the history has been rewritten and Pathaan is now the highest grosser of all time.

Also read :Have a look at the unseen BTS pictures of the movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Remove Samji from Hera Pheri 3

Indeed, one of the much talked about upcoming movie is Hera Pheri 3. Ever since the news of filmmaker Farjad Samji directing the third part was out, there is a part of audience who are happy with the news. But, there are few people who are against it, and apparently, there is a trend on social media to remove Samji from HP 3.

Chartbuster Billi Billi

Latest song of the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan titled Billi Billi is grabbing the attention of the fans. This dance number is getting some amazing response from the fans and the song is already a big chartbuster.

Shraddha Kapoor and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

It was the birthday of the actress Shraddha Kapoor and we can see the actress meeting the fans and the media people. The pictures and the videos are getting viral all over the internet and we can see the actress trending all over the internet, not only because of her birthday, but also because of her upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which marks the come back of the actress after 3 years.

Well, these some of the hot trending news coming from the entertainment world for the day. Which news has grabbed your attention? Do let us know in the comment section below. 

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

also read “The dance step may not suit everyone, but as long as the audience is enjoying, that is more important” - Siddharth Nigam on trolling comments for the song Naiyo Lagda

About Author

