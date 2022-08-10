Pathaan box office collection day 6: Shah Rukh Khan starrer shows a drop but still collects a huge number

MUMBAI : Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham has taken the box office by storm. The film took a bumper opening of Rs. 57 crore and in its first extended weekend, the movie minted Rs. 280.75 crore which is excellent.

Well, it was expected that the film would show a drop at the box office on its first Monday, but still it has collected a huge amount. According to early estimates, the film on its sixth day has minted Rs. 25.50 crore which is damn good.

Also Read: "There was a pressure of a few SRK fan clubs" - Siddharth Anand



So, it has crossed Rs. 300 crore at the box office in six days. If the movie continues to do well and be stable during the weekdays, we can expect that by the end of its extended first week Pathaan will reach the Rs. 400 crore club.

Before the release of Pathaan, the actors didn’t promote the film. But, teaser, trailer, songs, and controversies created a good pre-release buzz and that helped the movie at the box office. Also, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans as well as the moviegoers were excited to see him on the big screens after a gap of four years.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and even YRF needed a hit, and with Pathaan finally the dry spell of Bollywood has come to an end. Let’s wait and watch what will be the lifetime collection of the movie.

Also Read: "I was shocked to see Shah Rukh Khan performing action" - John Abraham

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.