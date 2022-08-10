'Pathaan' director: I'm hungrier than before to create more spectacles

Director Siddharth Anand, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest action entertainer 'Pathaan', is feeling overwhelmed with the success and says he is inspired to get back on the film set and create something really special for audiences again.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 14:55
movie_image: 
'Pathaan' director: I'm hungrier than before to create more spectacles

MUMBAI : Director Siddharth Anand, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest action entertainer 'Pathaan', is feeling overwhelmed with the success and says he is inspired to get back on the film set and create something really special for audiences again.

Siddharth says, "Scripting history. Everyone wants it, but one can't plan it. It just happens. And when it does, it's actually a very humbling experience. I'm feeling incredibly overwhelmed right now and inspired to get back on the film set and try and create something really special for audiences again. That's my state of mind."

With 'Pathaan', Siddharth Anand becomes the only Hindi film director to have two back to back 50 crore+ openers to his credit.

He says, "I'm hungrier than before to create more spectacles and immersive experiences like Pathaan. For me, yes numbers do matter."

Anand added: "It is a validaation of all the hard work but film-making is also a team game. So, I share this incredible moment with the entire cast and crew of Pathaan. Each one of us believed in a vision to create a never seen before theatrical experience that cuts across the length and breadth of the country and I'm glad we delivered on this promise."

Source Ians 

Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Deepika Padukone John Abraham Siddharth Anand Aditya Chopra JAWAN Dunki Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 14:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Akshara walk away from each other, he gets suspicious of Abhir’s parentage?
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Raveena Tandon all set for as-yet-untitled OTT show after 'Aranyak'
MUMBAI :After an overwhelming response to her streaming show 'Aranyak', Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who reigned...
Trolls say Kangana's films haven't made as much as 'Pathaan' did on Day 1
MUMBAI : Actress Kangana Ranaut has been trolled on social media for slamming superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest film '...
'Pathaan' director: I'm hungrier than before to create more spectacles
MUMBAI : Director Siddharth Anand, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest action entertainer '...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi impatient with Virat because she wants to spend time with Vinayak
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Trolls say Kangana's films haven't made as much as 'Pathaan' did on Day 1
Trolls say Kangana's films haven't made as much as 'Pathaan' did on Day 1

Latest Video

Related Stories
Trolls say Kangana's films haven't made as much as 'Pathaan' did on Day 1
Trolls say Kangana's films haven't made as much as 'Pathaan' did on Day 1
Sonu Sood 'at a loss for words' as fan makes 87K-sq-ft portrait of actor
Sonu Sood 'at a loss for words' as fan makes 87K-sq-ft portrait of actor
Ali Fazal on 'Fukrey 3': 'I will be back in the future at some juncture'
Ali Fazal on 'Fukrey 3': 'I will be back in the future at some juncture'
Vivek Agnihotri: Nana Patekar is of a rare breed of actors who shine in any role
Vivek Agnihotri: Nana Patekar is of a rare breed of actors who shine in any role
Rohit Dhawan offered Sunny Hinduja 'Shehzada' after watching him in 'Aspirants'
Rohit Dhawan offered Sunny Hinduja 'Shehzada' after watching him in 'Aspirants'
Amit Sial set to explore romance and comedy in upcoming films
Amit Sial set to explore romance and comedy in upcoming films