'Pathaan' director is 'living and breathing' every moment in lead-up to film's release

Director Siddharth Anand, who celebrates his birthday on Sunday, is "living and breathing" every moment of his upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film 'Pathaan'.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 13:45
movie_image: 
'Pathaan' director is 'living and breathing' every moment in lead-up to film's release

MUMBAI: Director Siddharth Anand, who celebrates his birthday on Sunday, is "living and breathing" every moment of his upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film 'Pathaan'.

'Pathaan', touted to be a visual spectacle, is a part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Talking about the same, Siddharth said in a statement, "It is a very special birthday for me this year as I'm working on one of the most special films of my career, 'Pathaan'. I'm living and breathing 'Pathaan' every moment of my life and I want to give audiences an experience that is spectacular and like no other."

Earlier, the title broke the internet thrice with its release of three different units - the date announcement video which gave a glimpse of SRK, Shah Rukh's first look and recently a glimpse of Deepika's look in the film.

Adding further, the director said, "I'm thrilled with the unanimously positive response to every asset of the film that we have launched so far. Starting with the announcement video, to Shah Rukh Khan's first look in the film, to us unveiling a glimpse of Deepika Padukone. We are fortunate that everything has been loved by audiences. What the audience thinks and feels is of utmost importance to us all and we are happy that Pathaan has started off on such a strong note with them."

SRK and Deepika form one of the most loved on-screen pairings in Bollywood. The two have earlier worked together in films like 'Om Shanti Om', 'Chennai Express'.

The two had shot a hugely mounted song in Mallorca as SRK was papped flaunting an eight-pack and Deepika her perfect bikini bod. Later, they headed to Cadiz and Jerez in Spain where they wrapped the schedule on March 27.

'Pathaan' produced by Adiyta Chopra under the banner of YRF, is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

SOURCE: IANS

Siddharth Anand Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Yash Raj Films Deepika Padukone John Abraham Chennai Express Om Shanti Om Adiyta Chopra Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 13:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Old friends are such that you pick up from where you left when you meet even after years- Anu Aggarwal!
MUMBAI : Anu Aggarwal who created history with Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui has strong views on friendships. On being asked...
Friendship Day 2022: Celebrities talk about their bond with their best friends
MUMBAI : This Friendship Day on 7th August, celebrities tell us all about their best friends and how they plan to...
Aww! Taimur Ali Khan’s CUTE reaction to paps on being clicked will melt your heart
MUMBAI: One of the most well-known actors in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan, is frequently photographed in and around...
Wow! Badshah buys this luxury car worth Rs 3.15 Crore; check out his car collection
MUMBAI : Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia aka Badshah is immensely popular among fans. He is not just a rapper and singer...
Imlie : Well Played! Malini traps Imlie, Aryan holds Imlie responsible for hurting the children
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Kya Baat Hai! Akshay Kumar achieves another milestone; netizens call him ‘responsible citizen’
MUMBAI : Akshay Kumar is one of the most popular and loved actors in B-town. Having worked in a number of successful...
Recent Stories
anu
Old friends are such that you pick up from where you left when you meet even after years- Anu Aggarwal!
Latest Video