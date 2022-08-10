MUMBAI :Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand signs a New Project for a Massive Price?

Siddharth Anand is basking in the massive success of Pathaan which being the comeback film of SRK is gaining a humongous buzz and people are praising the star’s acting and the direction of the film, all credits going to Siddharth Anand.

Now another portal has learned that reportedly, the director has signed up for another project and he will be paid an astronomical amount to direct it. The cast of the film is still not finalized but the film will be produced by Deepak Mukut.

Deepak has produced films like Mulk and Dhaakad. Fighter is still months far from its release and his film with Siddharth will start around 2024. After Siddharth is done with Fighter, he will prepare for Deepak Mukut’s film.

Hritik Roshan and Deepika are starring in Fighter. Deepak himself confirmed the news about a film with Siddharth saying, “yes, Siddharth’s film for me will start after Fighter is complete.”

Pathaan is not going to slow down its run at the box office anytime soon and will soon expectedly join the 100 crore club.

Credits: E Times, Times of India