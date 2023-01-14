Pathaan fever knows no bounds; SRK’s fan club to organize first day shows for 50,000 fans

MUMBAI : Also read: Shah Rukh Khan gets candid in his latest #AskSRK session about his movie and more

Shah Rukh Khan returns to the Big-Screen after a huge gap of 4 years and his fans are going gaga over the release of Pathaan on the 25th of January. It is no surprise to anybody that his fandom can’t keep calm this time.

His legion of fans are gearing up for celebrating the day with all the pomp as if it were a festival and reportedly, SRK’s fanclub is organzing a screening on the first day for as many as 50,000 fans across the country.

Yash Paryani, who is the co-founder of the fanclub SRK universe has reportedly confirmed to another portal that they will be organizing shows of Pathaan across 200 cities of India and a minimum booking worth 1 crore rupees is expected.

Mumbai itself is to have some 7-8 first day first show celebrations and Delhi is slated to have 6. There will be multiple such events in other cities, reportedly.

The celebration will extend into the Republic day celebration and the fan club also plans to do some merchandising of Pathaan. Yash has said that they want it to be like a celebration with dhols, Pathaan merchandise and cut outs.

It was also recently reported that Pathaan trailer will be showcased on Burj Khalifa for the International League T20. The movie stars SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and there is immense buzz around the movie!

