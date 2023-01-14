Pathaan fever knows no bounds; SRK’s fan club to organize first day shows for 50,000 fans

Yash Paryani, who is the co-founder of the fanclub SRK universe has reportedly confirmed to another portal that they will be organizing shows of Pathaan across 200 cities of India and a minimum booking worth 1 crore rupees is expected. Mumbai itself is to have some 7-8 first day first show celebrations and Delhi is slated to have 6. There will be multiple such events in other cities, reportedly.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/14/2023 - 10:47
movie_image: 
Pathaan fever knows no bounds; SRK’s fan club to organize first day shows for 50,000 fans

MUMBAI : Also read:  Shah Rukh Khan gets candid in his latest #AskSRK session about his movie and more

Shah Rukh Khan returns to the Big-Screen after a huge gap of 4 years and his fans are going gaga over the release of Pathaan on the 25th of January. It is no surprise to anybody that his fandom can’t keep calm this time.

His legion of fans are gearing up for celebrating the day with all the pomp as if it were a festival and reportedly, SRK’s fanclub is organzing a screening on the first day for as many as 50,000 fans across the country.

Yash Paryani, who is the co-founder of the fanclub SRK universe has reportedly confirmed to another portal that they will be organizing shows of Pathaan across 200 cities of India and a minimum booking worth 1 crore rupees is expected.

Mumbai itself is to have some 7-8 first day first show celebrations and Delhi is slated to have 6. There will be multiple such events in other cities, reportedly.

The celebration will extend into the Republic day celebration and the fan club also plans to do some merchandising of Pathaan. Yash has said that they want it to be like a celebration with dhols, Pathaan merchandise and cut outs.

It was also recently reported that Pathaan trailer will be showcased on Burj Khalifa for the International League T20. The movie stars SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and there is immense buzz around the movie!

Also read: From Farzi trailer to Shahrukh Khan blowing kisses at Dubai function, here are the trending stories for today

Credits: Times Of India

Pathaan fans 50 000 Deepika Padukone SRK Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood movies TellyChakkar gossip
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 01/14/2023 - 10:47

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
This is how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant displayed her love for ‘Qala’
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers up to speed with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and...
Bigg Boss 16 : Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Sajid Khan cry bitterly as Abdu Rozik leaves the show mid–way
MUMBAI : Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he is considered one of...
Check out these BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal
MUMBAI : 2022 was a decent year for Varun Dhawan, but not that good for Janhavi Kapoor. Varun had two releases last...
Hetal Yadav has a new nickname for Imlie co-star Megha Chakraborty
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 to be launched soon?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Recent Stories
Check out these BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal
Check out these BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal

Latest Video

Related Stories
Check out these BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal
Check out these BTS pictures and videos from the sets of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal
Lalit Modi put on Oxygen Supportafter being diagnosed with COVID-19; Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has a special message
Lalit Modi put on Oxygen Supportafter being diagnosed with COVID-19; Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has a special message
From Farzi trailer to Shahrukh Khan blowing kisses at Dubai function, here are the trending stories for today
From Farzi trailer to Shahrukh Khan blowing kisses at Dubai function, here are the trending stories for today
Kartik Aryan, Allu Arjun Shehzada,Kriti Sanon,Rohit Dhawan, T-series,Bhushan Kumar, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Bollywood news, Bol
Tellychakkar poll! Fan choses Allu Arjun over Kartik Aaryan in terms of swag, Read more
Randeep Hooda faints while horse riding, gets severely injured
Randeep Hooda faints while horse riding, gets severely injured
Tiger 3 actress Ridhi Dogra says, “I find it very dull when people typecast anybody” – Exclusive
Tiger 3 actress Ridhi Dogra says, “I find it very dull when people typecast anybody” – Exclusive