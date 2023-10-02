'Pathaan' first Hindi film to make $100 mn without China release

Continuing its powerhouse run at worldwide turnstiles, Shah Rukh Khan's espionage actioner 'Pathaan' has topped the global box office century mark (that is, in million dollars), getting there in 12 days on Sunday, reports 'Deadline'.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 16:31
movie_image: 
'Pathaan' first Hindi film to make $100 mn without China release

MUMBAI:Continuing its powerhouse run at worldwide turnstiles, Shah Rukh Khan's espionage actioner 'Pathaan' has topped the global box office century mark (that is, in million dollars), getting there in 12 days on Sunday, reports 'Deadline'.

And now with its earnings going up to $103.6 million through Monday, it is the first Bollywood movie to reach the $100-million milestone without a China release, 'Deadline' adds.

The split sits at Rs 526 gross crore ($64.2 million) in India and $39.4 million from overseas markets through Monday. Already, the Siddharth Anand-directed movie is the biggest Bollywood movie ever globally in the original Hindi language.

This is where, according to 'Deadline', it gets slightly confusing in terms of the records posted. Aamir Khan-starrers 'Dangal' and 'Secret Superstar', both Bollywood titles, remain ahead of 'Pathaan' worldwide, but that includes more than $100 million each from China, where the movies were dubbed for local audiences.

Similarly, 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', which features Salman Khan, who also appears in 'Pathaan', is still ahead globally, having had a dubbed China release. There is no word yet on a China window for 'Pathaan'.

In India, notes 'Deadline', where box office earnings are measured in both gross and net figures, 'Pathaan' maker Yash Raj Films reports that the film's Rs 438.5 crore net takings on Monday surpassed the net of the Hindi-dubbed version of the Yash-starrer 'KGF 2' (it was originally in the Kannada language).

Next ahead of 'Pathaan' on a net basis is S.S. Rajamouli's 'Baahubali 2' with a Rs 510-crore ($61.7 million) lifetime collection in Hindi (the film was originally in Telugu).

Whichever way you slice it, as 'Deadline' puts it, 'Pathaan' is having an incredible ride.

SOURCE-IANS

Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan Deadline China release Siddharth AnandBajrangi Bhaijaan S.S. Rajamouli Baahubali 2 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/10/2023 - 16:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Imlie shocked to see Rudra taking chini’s side as she bids goodbye to Rana Villa
MUMBAI:Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the leap...
KJo has a 'fan moment' with Mohanlal, calls him one of the best actors in India
MUMBAI : Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, whose film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' will land in theatres in...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Suniel Shetty to grace the show to promote his upcoming project “Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt”
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.The...
The Great Khali, Mahavir Singh Phogat join Suniel Shetty for the grand launch of the actor’s reality web series Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt
MUMBAI : We have seen a few reality shows in the digital world. But, have you watched a reality show based on MMA? Well...
'DDLJ' to get wider one-week release this V-Day
MUMBAI : Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' is set for a wider...
Recent Stories
KJo has a 'fan moment' with Mohanlal, calls him one of the best actors in India
KJo has a 'fan moment' with Mohanlal, calls him one of the best actors in India

Latest Video

Related Stories
KJo has a 'fan moment' with Mohanlal, calls him one of the best actors in India
KJo has a 'fan moment' with Mohanlal, calls him one of the best actors in India
'DDLJ' to get wider one-week release this V-Day
'DDLJ' to get wider one-week release this V-Day
Boney Kapoor announces biography on late wife, legendary actress Sridevi
Boney Kapoor announces biography on late wife, legendary actress Sridevi
fukery 3
Check out some amazing BTS of the movie Fukrey 3
Join Anupam Kher- Neena Gupta in rediscovering essence of true entertainment. Take pride in Shiv Shastri Balboa shows for 5000
Join Anupam Kher- Neena Gupta in rediscovering essence of true entertainment. Take pride in Shiv Shastri Balboa shows for 5000 Armed Forces Jawans, officers and families all across India!
Here's how Shivaleeka Oberoi stands out from other Bollywood brides like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani
Here's how Shivaleeka Oberoi stands out from other Bollywood brides like Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani