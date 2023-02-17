"Pathaan ki payment Nahin mili kya" netizens trolls Deepika Padukone for her latest video

Deepika Padukone is getting someone unhealthy and negative comments with regards to her latest public appearance, check out the comments below. The netizens are trolling the actress.
"Pathaan ki payment Nahin mili kya", wonder netizens as they troll Deepika Padukone on her latest video

MUMBAI :Deepika Padukone is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in the Bollywood industry.
Over the time with her beautiful acting contribution and projects like Om Shanti Om, Chhapaak, Piku, Bajirao Mastani, she has been winning the hearts of fans.

The actress recently was the talk of the town for her movie Pathaan and her glorious action sequences.


 

No doubt that the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress and shower their love towards her.

Having said that, this latest video of  actress Deepika Padukone is getting viral all over internet, as she was spotted travelling via economy class and not in business class.

Well on one side the fans are praising the actress for her simplicity, and on the other hand, there are many people who are trolling the actress for different reasons!

Check out the comments below.

ALSO READ –Pathaan vs Tiger movie to Swara Bhasker getting married; here are all the trending entertainment news of the day

Looking at these comments many people are wondering that from head to toes she is wearing branded stuff and travelling in economy class, what is the purpose!

Whereas on the other hand, many people are giving some hilarious comments like ‘Pathaan ki payment nahi mili Hogi’ meaning that she was still to receive the payment that is why she is saving money and travelling in economy class.
 
What are your views on these comments coming from this side of netizens for actress Deepika Padukone on this video?

Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar


ALSO READ –Have a look at some of the most expensive weddings of Bollywood celebrities

 

Deepika Padukone
