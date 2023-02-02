“Pathaan kitna daravana lag raha hai” - netizens on Shah Rukh Khan’s new look in Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan begins the shoot of his upcoming action thriller Jawan. The first look of the actor has been getting some mixed to negative responses from the fans.
movie_image: 
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the success of the movie Pathaan. The actor made his comeback after 4 years with his movie Pathaan, which was released on the 25th of January. He is on cloud 9 after seeing the responses he has been getting for the movie. Now the star is back on the set to shoot for his upcoming film titled 'Jawan'.

The upcoming action thriller has been the talk of the town ever since the announcement was made. The movie is directed by South director Atlee. Now, a picture has been floating around the internet which supposedly shows the actors' new look directly from the sets of the new movie.

This look of the actor’s is getting some amazing responses from the fans. But there are some people who have some different opinions about the picture and Shah Rukh Khan.


As we see from these comments, many people are saying that the actor is looking very scary in this look. Whereas many people are saying that he is doing 'Jawan' however he is an old actor. There are many comments that are talking about boycotting the movie for various reasons.

What are your views on these comments coming from the netizens for actor Shah Rukh Khan? How did you like the look of the actor from the movie Jawan? Do let us know in the comments section below.

