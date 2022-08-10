Pathaan Review! Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang but with a predictable storyline and some loopholes

MUMBAI : Yash Raj Film’s latest offering titled Pathaan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role, has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making. There has definitely been a strong buzz regarding the movie all over social media for various reasons. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leading role, and it also marks the comeback of the superstar Shah Rukh Khan after a long gap of 4 years.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand who has earlier given us action thrillers like War and Bang Bang. Finally, Pathaan has hit the big screens today, and here is the complete review of the movie.

Talking about the premise of the movie, it is like a typical Bollywood movie. There is a terrorist named Jim played by John Abraham, and to eliminate him, there is a spy named Pathaan played by Shah Rukh Khan. In the rest of the movie, we get to see the faceoff between John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan with some twists and turns, along with actress Deepika Padukone who has a few action sequences.

Talking about the screenplay of the movie, it is a little weak and very complicated. The first half looks a bit dragged, but the direction given by Siddharth Anand is beautiful. The movie is shot on a big scale and the action sequences are a treat to watch.

About the performance delivered by the actors, it is an out and out Shah Rukh Khan show. It is a treat to watch the actor after a long gap of 4 years. He plays a spy named Pathaan. The superstar looks super fit in the movie with his long hair. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has got some major action sequences, and it was a treat to watch her performing some great action. Talking about John Abraham, he will definitely surprise you with his negative character. We won't be wrong in saying that once again, Yash Raj Films have implemented the actor’s skill well post seeing him in Dhoom, New York, and Kabul Express. On the other hand, Dimple Kapadia was brilliant on her part, and Ashutosh Rana was strictly decent.

Well having said all these positive points, there are some negative points as well. The first half of the movie seems a bit stretched out, and the screenplay of the movie, especially the first half, is very complicated. There is a point where you will be confused with the amount of flashbacks that are shown in the movie. Also since this movie marks the comeback of King Khan, he really deserved a powerful entry scene, which was missing in the movie. In spite of playing a parallel lead and getting some great action sequences, Deepika Padukone is nowhere in the climax; in fact the movie ends very abruptly. The storyline lacks the required freshness, where there is a villain, and a spy who is trying to eliminate the terrorist, which is something we have seen in many movies over time. But the treatment given to the movie by Siddharth Anand is amazing. The action sequences are shot on a big scale, but there are some gun shots and blasts that look less realistic because of the little work on animation.

Well, there are also mentions of Kabir and Zoya, Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s character, as this is the Spy Universe. It would have been a different game completely if the makers would have brought in Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif for the movie. Well we really hope to see them in the upcoming spy universe movies. Having said all these points, Pathaan is undoubtedly a complete action entertainer which is a treat for all the action lovers. We won't be wrong in saying that Shah Rukh Khan is finally back, and this time with a bang. If you are the superstar’s fan, this one is definitely for you, and do not miss it on IMAX.

Team TellyChakkar goes with 3/5 for Pathaan.

What are your views on the movie? Do let us know in the comments section below.



