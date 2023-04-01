Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan’s answers during #AskSRK surprises fans; they say, “Shayad SRK ka Gauri se jhagda hua hai aaj”

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan is one celeb who time and again interacts with his fans on Twitter. His #AskSRK starts trending on social media whenever he interacts with his fans. Today, as he completed 13 years on the micro-blogging site, he decided to do an #AskSRK with his fans.

Every time Shah Rukh Khan’s answers to his fans are filled with love and humorous elements. But, today, fans feel that the actor was answering in an arrogant and annoying way.

A fan tweeted, “Shayad srk ka gauri se jhagda hua hai aaj Fans pe gussa nikal raha hai.” Another fan wrote, “Why is he being rude?” One more netizen tweeted, “People hyping this reply need to get a life lol...FCKIN ARROGANT MF.” Check out the tweets below…

Well, do you also feel that Shah Rukh Khan was rude and arrogant while answering the questions? Let us know in the comments below…

The actor is also being trolled as in one of his tweets, he wrote the spelling of Pathaan wrong. He tweeted, “Realised it’s 13yrs on twitter. It’s been fun with all of u & fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice & some unsavoury behaviour…to all of u my best wishes to make a good life in the real world. #Pathan.”

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The movie is slated to release on 25th January 2023. The trailer of Pathaan is slated to release on 10th January 2023.

