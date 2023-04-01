Pathaan trailer to be out on this date

The trailer of much awaited movie Pathaan is all set to be out on this date
Pathaan trailer to be out on this date

MUMBAI :Much awaited movies of 2023 titled Pathaan have been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, no doubt the movie which also has John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the leading role marks the comeback of the superstar Shahrukh Khan after the long gap of 4 years.

No doubt the teaser of the movie has created a strong buzz all over the internet and also the two songs of the movie, since then the fans are questioning about the trailer and now there is a good news for all the Shahrukh Khan and Pathaan fans, reportedly the trailer of the much awaited movie will be out on 10th January

Yes you heard right, the trailer of the movie Pathaan will be out on 10th January, no doubt after watching the teaser we are very excited to see the action scale level in the trailer and in the movie eventually.

Talking about the movie Pathaan as we all know it is the third movie in the YRF spy Universe after the movie Ek Tha Tiger, War, Tiger Zinda Hai. Also as we know Pathaan will have the extended cameo of Salman Khan and reportedly it will have two post credit scenes, there are also many news and reports which say that the movie will also have Hrithik Roshan but there is no confirmation about it.

Pathaan is all set to hit the big screen on 25th January 2023.

How excited are you for the movie Pathaan and for the trailer, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

