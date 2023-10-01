Pathaan Trailer! Not Shah Rukh Khan, but John Abraham and Deepika Padukone stole the show

The trailer of much awaited action thriller Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role has finally been released today. Here is the complete review of the trailer.  
MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was announced and in the making. The movie is definitely one of the most awaited movies of 2023. This spy thriller is directed by ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘War’ director Siddharth Anand.

Fans were eagerly looking forward to the trailer, and finally the trailer of the movie has been dropped today. It definitely has all the mass masala elements, along with a few loopholes.

About the trailer

Talking about the trailer, as we had expected, there is going to be a huge attack on India by the antagonist of the movie played by John Abraham. To uncover and defuse the mission, the team calls for Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, to help. The trailer moves ahead and shows the entry of Pathaan with a fully bloodied shirt, performing some action sequences. The trailer also shows actress Deepika Padukone in a never-before-seen action avatar. Further ahead, we get to see the chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, and the faceoff between John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan.
 

ALSO READ –  “Where is John Abraham; why is the buzz only about Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone” - Netizens on the movie Pathaan


Expectation from the movie

This movie is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. Looking at the trailer, we can expect this to be a mass masala entertainer. We are going to see much more action than what we have seen in the trailer, and also the extended version of the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The BGM that is being played throughout the trailer promises that a movie will have lots of good, adrenaline pumping music and BGM, that will definitely enhance the movie viewing experience. Also, it will be a treat to watch the faceoff between Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

There are some loopholes in the trailer. We get to see Shah Rukh Khan very less in the trailer, and more of Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Also, Shah Rukh Khan was seen performing less stunts and action compared to Deepika Padukone. We won’t be wrong in saying that it was Deepika Padukone and John Abraham who stole the show, not Shah Rukh Khan, because we had a huge expectation from the star, especially since he is making a comeback after a gap of 4 years. Story wise, the movie will have nothing new to offer; it is like the same old wine packed in a fresh new bottle.

Well, this was our point of view for the trailer of Pathaan. How did you like the trailer? How excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Pathaan is all set to hit the big screens on 25th January 2023.

ALSO READ – Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a lady superstar for a reason; Read More

 

