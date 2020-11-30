Pathan and Apne 2, it is SRK vs Deols on Diwali 2021

MUMBAI: Bollywood has seen major clashes many times, there were times when more than one movie was released on the same day it was exciting to see which movie has taken the maximum records under their name, from Gadar and Lagaan to Saawariya and Om Shanti Om, audiences have seen major Bollywood clashes over the time between the big movies.

As per the latest announcement of the upcoming movies, the Deol family is coming back to win the hearts of the audiences with the sequel of their successful film Apne and this time with an addition in the cast with Karan Deol, the Deols are coming with their movie on Diwali 2021, well no doubt it is always a treat to watch the Dashing Deols on screen. But wait!!!, we are not only going to get treated by just the Deols on Diwali 2021 but we have our superstar Shah Rukh Khan also.

Yes, you heard right, as per the news so far Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Diwali 2021 with his movie Pathan, which also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and it is produced by Yash Raj Films.

If everything goes as per what is planned now, we are going to see the Major clash on big screens on Diwali 2021. It will be a treat to watch our favorite stars come on the same day.

ALSO READ – (Shahid Kapoor soaks up the sun in the hills)

Apne released in 2007, starring Dharmendra and his real-life sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol together was loved by the fans and this time we are going to see all 3 generations including Karan Deol in the sequel.

On the other hand, as per the sources, Pathan starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone is a spy thriller, which is also the Spy universe, where we will see Salman Khan from Tiger franchise and later we shall see SRK and Salman in War 2 with Hrithik Roshan.

Which movie are you excited about? do let us know in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Kangana reacts to late Wajid Khan's wife's claim she is being forced to convert by in-laws)